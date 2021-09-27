Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 51,213 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,319,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $153,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $115.97 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.80 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

