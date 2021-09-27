Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $137.10 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $137,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $171.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.47 and its 200-day moving average is $164.27.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

