Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.78% of Boston Properties worth $138,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 162.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 473.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.63.

BXP stock opened at $112.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

