Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 134,288 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,782,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 134,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $160,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

