Bank of Montreal Can Buys 330,878 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,584,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,878 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $570,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 359,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 27,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 246,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,704,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,741,000 after buying an additional 216,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $129.77 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,433 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

