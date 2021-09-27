Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 871,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $358,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in S&P Global by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in S&P Global by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $464.60.

NYSE SPGI opened at $448.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.21 and its 200 day moving average is $402.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $456.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

