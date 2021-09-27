BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

BancFirst has raised its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. BancFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BANF opened at $59.69 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. Research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BancFirst by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BancFirst by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.