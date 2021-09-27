Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,703 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,675,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 87,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $409.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

