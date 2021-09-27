Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,548 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $229.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.10 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

