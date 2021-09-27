Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.34 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,898 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after purchasing an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.4% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $149.57 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

