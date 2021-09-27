Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $186,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $300.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.58. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $201.13 and a twelve month high of $306.69.

