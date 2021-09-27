Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,349 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,720,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,370,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the period.

IWR stock opened at $80.76 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

