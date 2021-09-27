Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $12.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. Eight Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, COKER & PALMER reiterated a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.80.

BLDP opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 541,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

