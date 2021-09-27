Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $293,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 9.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,497,000 after purchasing an additional 85,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waters by 30.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 435,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 101,061 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 15.3% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 430,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $393.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $188.22 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

