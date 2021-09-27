Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.18.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.45 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

