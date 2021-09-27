Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,491.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,242.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2,289.99. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

