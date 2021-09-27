Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $57.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $72.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.