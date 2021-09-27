Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.88 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 407.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,760 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after buying an additional 607,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 513,239 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 409.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 519,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,653,000 after acquiring an additional 417,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $16,782,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 595.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $86.95 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

