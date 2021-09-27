Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $9.02 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $77.93 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07.

