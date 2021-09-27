Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,637 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,064,000 after purchasing an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $123.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

