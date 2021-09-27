Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 10.8% This Week

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for $16.07 or 0.00037286 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $162.55 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.24 or 0.00123548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00043268 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,116,031 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

