B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,930 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,853.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 256,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NG opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 85.40 and a current ratio of 85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

