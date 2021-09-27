Azuki (AZUKI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,175.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 26th. Azuki has a market cap of $740,397.67 and approximately $23,175.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00067297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00103281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00131827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,963.24 or 0.99765617 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.52 or 0.06983804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.00752781 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

