Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Receives $55.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.80. 156,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.