Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $67.69. 6,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. Axonics has a 52 week low of $41.13 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.79 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

