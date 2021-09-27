AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is -80.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.