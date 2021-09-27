Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

AVGR opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avinger by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avinger by 290.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 614,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $376,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

