Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Position Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,546 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $83,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $46.67 on Monday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

