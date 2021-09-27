AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday. Truist cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.06.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $226.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

