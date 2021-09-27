Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVTX opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.46. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

