Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $189.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.06. Avalara has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total value of $4,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 586,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,010,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total transaction of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock valued at $12,998,484. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avalara by 400.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 12.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,642,000 after purchasing an additional 360,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 180.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

