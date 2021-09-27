AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,651.89.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,444 shares of company stock valued at $71,603,903. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,694.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,603.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,501.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,704.02.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

