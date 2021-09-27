Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$12.90. 24,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$13.20. The company has a market cap of C$503.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.40.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on APR.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.