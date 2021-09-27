Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $330.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Autodesk stock opened at $294.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $219.92 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.97.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 24.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Autodesk by 200.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

