Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
Australian REIT Income Fund stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.15. 326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.61. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$8.50 and a 1 year high of C$12.29.
Australian REIT Income Fund Company Profile
