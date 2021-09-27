Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $391.99 and last traded at $392.27. Approximately 17,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,301,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $413.94.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.50.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

