Atlantic Trust LLC Sells 4,124 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlantic Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $1,437,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

T traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.63. 387,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,642,012. The firm has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

