Atlantic Trust LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 167,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,584,157. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.