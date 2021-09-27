Atlantic Trust LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 145.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,395,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $564,533,000 after buying an additional 4,689,634 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,805,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,855,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,063,000 after buying an additional 1,065,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,397,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,970,000 after buying an additional 924,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

EPD stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 236,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.