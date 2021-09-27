Atlantic Trust LLC Buys Shares of 1,877 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,114,000 after purchasing an additional 450,158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,006,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,467,000 after purchasing an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period.

DSI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,770. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $87.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

