Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Shares Bought by Bracebridge Capital LLC

Bracebridge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,569 shares during the period. Athlon Acquisition makes up about 0.4% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bracebridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Athlon Acquisition were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,341,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,868,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,604,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,675,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,553,000.

Shares of SWETU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. 14,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,158. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

