AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will report $138.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.63 million. AssetMark Financial reported sales of $107.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year sales of $528.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $532.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $617.77 million, with estimates ranging from $589.37 million to $657.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

AMK traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 3,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,325. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,282.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,018. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at $856,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 189.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

