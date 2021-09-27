ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by UBS Group

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,871.54 ($76.71).

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS stock opened at GBX 3,252.88 ($42.50) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,714.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,632.81. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,990.82 ($39.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.