ASD (BTMX) (BTMX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

ASD (BTMX) (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ASD (BTMX) has a market capitalization of $272.92 million and $1.26 million worth of ASD (BTMX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD (BTMX) has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ASD (BTMX) coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD (BTMX) Profile

ASD (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD (BTMX)’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD (BTMX)’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

