Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $120.02

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $120.02, but opened at $117.27. Asana shares last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 11,943 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.21.

Get Asana alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.94.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total value of $2,353,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,850,436 shares in the company, valued at $243,886,616.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 673,915 shares of company stock worth $59,788,400 and have sold 121,032 shares worth $9,589,818. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.