Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Takes Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 211,605 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Splunk by 19.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.6% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in Splunk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.68, for a total transaction of $48,754.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,793,931. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $151.12 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.