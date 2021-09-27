Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 4,672 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $45,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,282 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,650. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

