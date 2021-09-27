Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 41,216 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,823 shares of the software’s stock after selling 41,216 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Altair Engineering worth $38,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after purchasing an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after purchasing an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 395,210 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 120.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 286,762 shares of the software’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 64,535 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $4,576,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 411,318 shares of company stock worth $29,319,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $119.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.50 million. Research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

