Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 74.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 520,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,547,306 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $19,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,430,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,888,000 after purchasing an additional 956,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after purchasing an additional 193,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,256,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on FITB. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.96.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

