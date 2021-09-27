Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 35,021 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.40% of Zogenix worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after acquiring an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 747.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 171,696 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zogenix by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 19.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 116.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,607 shares during the period.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $865.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.35. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 558.42% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million. Analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.